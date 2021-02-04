Bata (BTA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85,395.42

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $85,395.42 and $95.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bata has traded 317.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

