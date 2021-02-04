Basis Cash Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (BAC)

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Basis Cash has a total market cap of $1,612.07 and approximately $1.27 million worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Basis Cash has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Basis Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00150603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084287 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00064107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00240735 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040303 BTC.

Basis Cash’s total supply is 50,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,628 tokens. Basis Cash’s official message board is medium.com/basis-cash . The official website for Basis Cash is basis.cash

Basis Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basis Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basis Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basis Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

