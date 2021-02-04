Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Short Interest Update

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the December 31st total of 12,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE GOLD opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.67.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,605 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,840 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,665,000 after acquiring an additional 784,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,768,000 after acquiring an additional 736,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,612,000 after acquiring an additional 216,335 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.