Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT) Shares Gap Down to $73.50

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.50, but opened at $71.00. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) shares last traded at $72.40, with a volume of 5,789 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £183.44 million and a P/E ratio of 27.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 68.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.26%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

