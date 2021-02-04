Barclays Trims Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Target Price to $26.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,061 shares of company stock worth $2,814,079. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,661,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 211,719 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,822,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 219,528 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.