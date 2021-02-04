Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STJPF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of STJPF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.48. 1,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

