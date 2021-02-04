Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,989. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $168.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.55.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.