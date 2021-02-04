Barclays Raises Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target to $28.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.78% from the stock’s current price.

VNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Veoneer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Veoneer from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $29.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 37,438 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

