Barclays Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $340.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.56.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $319.34. 60,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,607. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $370.95. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.96 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.84.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

