Barclays Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $49.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lyft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.91.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 868,996 shares of company stock valued at $43,358,196 in the last ninety days. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

