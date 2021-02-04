Bank of America Upgrades FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) to “Buy”

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FEYE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

FEYE opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,949.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 56,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $1,132,335.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,425,739.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

