Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $176.69

Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.69 and traded as high as $225.00. Bango plc (BGO.L) shares last traded at $216.50, with a volume of 330,450 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of £159.43 million and a P/E ratio of 61.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.76.

In related news, insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

