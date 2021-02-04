Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 416,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.