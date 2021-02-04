Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 416,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,989,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE BSAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.85. 213,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.59.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.