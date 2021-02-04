Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €1.85 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.45 ($4.06) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.68 ($3.15).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

