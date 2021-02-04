Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Separately, Santander downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

BBAR stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $582.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $268.73 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $556,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

