Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 34,084 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,084 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after buying an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after purchasing an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 121,221 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,106,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,258,000 after purchasing an additional 49,823 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.23.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.