Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,241. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78.

