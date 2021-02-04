Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $13.88 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for 1.5% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after buying an additional 204,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 19,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $237.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.73.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

