Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $11.48 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,953,000 after acquiring an additional 793,670 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,194,000 after purchasing an additional 594,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 665,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,596,000 after buying an additional 306,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 522,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,970,000 after purchasing an additional 256,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,497. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

