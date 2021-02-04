Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 11,633 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) by 157.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EFIV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.67. 11,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,743. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.98. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $36.09.

