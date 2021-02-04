Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,413 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 38,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 73,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 111,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,152. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.