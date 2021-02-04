Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC lowered Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.91.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

NYSE:BKR opened at $21.40 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,667,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,946,000 after buying an additional 1,731,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,686,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,146,000 after purchasing an additional 924,225 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,589 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $131,441,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.