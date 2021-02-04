B. Riley Raises RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Price Target to $3.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

RCM Technologies stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $36.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.03 million. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

