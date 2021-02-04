B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Insider Purchases $37,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) insider B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $50.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.94 and a twelve month high of $52.79. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 905,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 77,511 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 86,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,861,000. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

