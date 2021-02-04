Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Reaches Market Cap of $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity Shards alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00064346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.19 or 0.01197698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048720 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,697.45 or 0.04650180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00020658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.