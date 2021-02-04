Avory & Company LLC Acquires Shares of 64,136 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,136 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,000. Electronic Arts accounts for approximately 6.2% of Avory & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.16. The stock had a trading volume of 209,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,035. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on EA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.65.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

