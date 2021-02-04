Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Gap Down to $1.85

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.58. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 189,729 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $113.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

