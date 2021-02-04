Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.53, but opened at $48.81. Aviat Networks shares last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 3,640 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.75. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director James C. Stoffel sold 3,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $109,218.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,645.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steel Excel Inc. sold 24,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $946,970.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,626. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $274.14 million, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 2.08.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

