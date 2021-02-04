Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 165.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of XPEL by 595.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth $665,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.29. 3,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,746. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. XPEL had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 44.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $1,417,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,717,725. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

