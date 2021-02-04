Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $120.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

