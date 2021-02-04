Avestar Capital LLC Raises Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $22,566,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,448 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period.

Shares of FPX traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.49. 1,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,212. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $129.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.00.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

