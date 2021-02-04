Avestar Capital LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,981,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,558,000 after purchasing an additional 580,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,166,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59,243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,454,000 after purchasing an additional 290,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,148,000 after purchasing an additional 604,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 32.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,032,000 after purchasing an additional 249,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.74, for a total transaction of $1,496,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,855,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,540 shares of company stock valued at $57,163,191. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.81. 63,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,903. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -239.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

