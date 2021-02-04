Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,200,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,453,000 after buying an additional 767,425 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,270. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.