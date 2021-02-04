Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.65-$8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.37. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-8.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $167.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $184.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.82.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

