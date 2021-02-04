Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.65-$8.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.37. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 7.65-8.05 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $167.95.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.