Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.16. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $167.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

