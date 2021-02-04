Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

AVYA has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

AVYA opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.59. Avaya has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $3,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,595,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,151,000 after acquiring an additional 543,239 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

