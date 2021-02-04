Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVTR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,786,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,258. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. Avantor has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

In other news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

