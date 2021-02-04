Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN) Shares Gap Down to $1.10

Shares of Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $0.93. Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 750 shares.

The firm has a market cap of C$22.10 million and a PE ratio of -350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.52.

Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. Avanti Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

