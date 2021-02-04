AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $167.79 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

