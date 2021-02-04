Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. 516,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,234. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.71. Autoliv has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

