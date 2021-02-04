Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at HSBC

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price objective hoisted by HSBC from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Autohome from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,565 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,759,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 581,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,855,000 after acquiring an additional 88,867 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Autohome by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 451,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.