Austin Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,940,000 after buying an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,967,000 after buying an additional 125,851 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

T opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

