Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 612,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JG opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%.

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

