Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 782,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 612,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JG opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $442.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. Aurora Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 32.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

