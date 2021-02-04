Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) to post earnings of C($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.32) by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$67.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.00 million.

TSE ACB opened at C$17.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.93 and a twelve month high of C$35.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.08.

In other Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total transaction of C$190,071.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.90 to C$4.93 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.02.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

