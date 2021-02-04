Aurora (AOA) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Aurora has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $16.88 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.06 or 0.01335514 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,917.64 or 0.05152351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

