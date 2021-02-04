Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.94

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 23514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The firm has a market cap of $673.95 million, a P/E ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Augusta Investments Inc. acquired 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $1,495,000.00. 13.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

