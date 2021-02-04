Augur Price Tops $20.51 on Top Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Augur token can now be bought for about $20.51 or 0.00054564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $225.59 million and approximately $39.43 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.41 or 0.01214321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04578687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Augur Profile

REP is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Augur is www.augur.net

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

