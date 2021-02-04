AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $40.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. 3,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,156. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. AudioCodes has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The company has a market cap of $992.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 10.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

