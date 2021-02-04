AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Trimmed by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 48.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 166,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 78,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

T opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

