AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

